Notable Monday Option Activity: HUM, MCD, ULTA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM), where a total volume of 5,097 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 509,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.4% of HUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $520 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 1,945 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 194,500 underlying shares of HUM. Below is a chart showing HUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $520 strike highlighted in orange:

McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) options are showing a volume of 15,316 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.7% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $277.50 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 1,490 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 149,000 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $277.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) options are showing a volume of 3,635 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 363,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.9% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 775,410 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $445 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 242 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 24,200 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $445 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HUM options, MCD options, or ULTA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.