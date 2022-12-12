Markets
HUM

Notable Monday Option Activity: HUM, MCD, ULTA

December 12, 2022 — 01:39 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM), where a total volume of 5,097 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 509,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.4% of HUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $520 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 1,945 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 194,500 underlying shares of HUM. Below is a chart showing HUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $520 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) options are showing a volume of 15,316 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.7% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $277.50 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 1,490 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 149,000 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $277.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) options are showing a volume of 3,635 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 363,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.9% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 775,410 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $445 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 242 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 24,200 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $445 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for HUM options, MCD options, or ULTA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Dividends
 ATO Split History
 ONCR YTD Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HUM
MCD
ULTA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.