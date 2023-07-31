Notable Monday Option Activity: HELE, TGTX, MAR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Helen of Troy Ltd. (Symbol: HELE), where a total of 3,706 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 370,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 59.6% of HELE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 622,090 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 1,102 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,200 underlying shares of HELE. Below is a chart showing HELE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:
TG Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: TGTX) saw options trading volume of 21,082 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 58.7% of TGTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $21 strike call option expiring August 04, 2023, with 3,902 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 390,200 underlying shares of TGTX. Below is a chart showing TGTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:
And Marriott International, Inc. (Symbol: MAR) saw options trading volume of 11,551 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 56.2% of MAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 1,013 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,300 underlying shares of MAR. Below is a chart showing MAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for HELE options, TGTX options, or MAR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Financial Dividend Stock List
Institutional Holders of QCLR
UGRO Stock Predictions
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.