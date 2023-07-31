Notable Monday Option Activity: HELE, TGTX, MAR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Helen of Troy Ltd. (Symbol: HELE), where a total of 3,706 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 370,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 59.6% of HELE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 622,090 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 1,102 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,200 underlying shares of HELE. Below is a chart showing HELE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

TG Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: TGTX) saw options trading volume of 21,082 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 58.7% of TGTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $21 strike call option expiring August 04, 2023, with 3,902 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 390,200 underlying shares of TGTX. Below is a chart showing TGTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

And Marriott International, Inc. (Symbol: MAR) saw options trading volume of 11,551 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 56.2% of MAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 1,013 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,300 underlying shares of MAR. Below is a chart showing MAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

