News & Insights

Markets
HELE

Notable Monday Option Activity: HELE, TGTX, MAR

July 31, 2023 — 03:27 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Helen of Troy Ltd. (Symbol: HELE), where a total of 3,706 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 370,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 59.6% of HELE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 622,090 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 1,102 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,200 underlying shares of HELE. Below is a chart showing HELE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

TG Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: TGTX) saw options trading volume of 21,082 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 58.7% of TGTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $21 strike call option expiring August 04, 2023, with 3,902 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 390,200 underlying shares of TGTX. Below is a chart showing TGTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Marriott International, Inc. (Symbol: MAR) saw options trading volume of 11,551 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 56.2% of MAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 1,013 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,300 underlying shares of MAR. Below is a chart showing MAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for HELE options, TGTX options, or MAR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Financial Dividend Stock List
 Institutional Holders of QCLR
 UGRO Stock Predictions

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HELE
TGTX
MAR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.