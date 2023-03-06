Notable Monday Option Activity: GOOGL, DIS, CVS

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL), where a total of 257,088 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 25.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.4% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 47.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $97 strike call option expiring March 10, 2023, with 13,733 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $97 strike highlighted in orange:

Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) saw options trading volume of 62,091 contracts, representing approximately 6.2 million underlying shares or approximately 49.1% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 3,882 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 388,200 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

And CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS) options are showing a volume of 40,949 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.4% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $84 strike call option expiring March 10, 2023, with 15,340 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $84 strike highlighted in orange:

