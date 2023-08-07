News & Insights

Notable Monday Option Activity: GOGO, PAYO, VRNT

August 07, 2023

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Gogo Inc (Symbol: GOGO), where a total of 2,684 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 268,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 61.2% of GOGO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 438,680 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 503 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,300 underlying shares of GOGO. Below is a chart showing GOGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

Payoneer Global Inc (Symbol: PAYO) saw options trading volume of 13,525 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 56.8% of PAYO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $4 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 13,303 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of PAYO. Below is a chart showing PAYO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:

And Verint Systems Inc (Symbol: VRNT) options are showing a volume of 2,025 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 202,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.8% of VRNT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 362,870 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of VRNT. Below is a chart showing VRNT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

