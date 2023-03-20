Notable Monday Option Activity: GKOS, MO, SBUX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Glaukos Corp (Symbol: GKOS), where a total volume of 2,474 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 247,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.7% of GKOS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 518,820 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 1,651 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 165,100 underlying shares of GKOS. Below is a chart showing GKOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Altria Group Inc (Symbol: MO) saw options trading volume of 43,177 contracts, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares or approximately 47.3% of MO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $46 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 7,622 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 762,200 underlying shares of MO. Below is a chart showing MO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $46 strike highlighted in orange:

And Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) options are showing a volume of 28,179 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.3% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $82.50 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,000 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $82.50 strike highlighted in orange:

