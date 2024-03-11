Notable Monday Option Activity: GFF, XOM, ITT

Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) saw options trading volume of 81,202 contracts, representing approximately 8.1 million underlying shares or approximately 44.6% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $107 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 12,366 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $107 strike highlighted in orange:
And ITT Inc (Symbol: ITT) saw options trading volume of 1,447 contracts, representing approximately 144,700 underlying shares or approximately 43.6% of ITT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 332,230 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of ITT. Below is a chart showing ITT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
