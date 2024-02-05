Notable Monday Option Activity: FYBR, DOCU, NOC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Frontier Communications Parent Inc (Symbol: FYBR), where a total volume of 6,941 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 694,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.1% of FYBR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 6,076 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 607,600 underlying shares of FYBR. Below is a chart showing FYBR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU) saw options trading volume of 17,390 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 42.6% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring February 09, 2024, with 760 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 76,000 underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Northrop Grumman Corp (Symbol: NOC) saw options trading volume of 5,059 contracts, representing approximately 505,900 underlying shares or approximately 42.3% of NOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $480 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 943 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 94,300 underlying shares of NOC. Below is a chart showing NOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $480 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for FYBR options, DOCU options, or NOC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
