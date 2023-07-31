Notable Monday Option Activity: FSLR, DIS, TSLA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR), where a total volume of 40,048 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 193.1% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 3,419 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 341,900 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:
Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) saw options trading volume of 259,946 contracts, representing approximately 26.0 million underlying shares or approximately 166.5% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring August 04, 2023, with 28,744 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
And Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) saw options trading volume of 895,106 contracts, representing approximately 89.5 million underlying shares or approximately 73.9% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 121.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring August 04, 2023, with 52,747 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.3 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:
