Notable Monday Option Activity: FCX, SAM, COOP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX), where a total volume of 59,354 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.5% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $43 strike call option expiring December 22, 2023, with 10,966 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43 strike highlighted in orange:

Boston Beer Co Inc (Symbol: SAM) saw options trading volume of 424 contracts, representing approximately 42,400 underlying shares or approximately 45.5% of SAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 93,145 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 157 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 15,700 underlying shares of SAM. Below is a chart showing SAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

And Mr Cooper Group Inc (Symbol: COOP) options are showing a volume of 2,723 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 272,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45% of COOP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 604,635 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,114 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 211,400 underlying shares of COOP. Below is a chart showing COOP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

