News & Insights

Markets
EXPI

Notable Monday Option Activity: EXPI, X, DKNG

October 02, 2023 — 03:23 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in eXp World Holdings Inc (Symbol: EXPI), where a total of 15,656 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 170.4% of EXPI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 918,700 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 10,091 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of EXPI. Below is a chart showing EXPI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

United States Steel Corp. (Symbol: X) options are showing a volume of 46,396 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78.4% of X's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $33 strike call option expiring October 06, 2023, with 6,621 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 662,100 underlying shares of X. Below is a chart showing X's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And DraftKings Inc (Symbol: DKNG) options are showing a volume of 70,624 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.2% of DKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 23,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of DKNG. Below is a chart showing DKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for EXPI options, X options, or DKNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Consumer Stocks Hedge Funds Are Selling
 BWB Videos
 Institutional Holders of GEMP

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EXPI
X
DKNG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.