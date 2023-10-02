Notable Monday Option Activity: EXPI, X, DKNG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in eXp World Holdings Inc (Symbol: EXPI), where a total of 15,656 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 170.4% of EXPI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 918,700 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 10,091 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of EXPI. Below is a chart showing EXPI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

United States Steel Corp. (Symbol: X) options are showing a volume of 46,396 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78.4% of X's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $33 strike call option expiring October 06, 2023, with 6,621 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 662,100 underlying shares of X. Below is a chart showing X's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33 strike highlighted in orange:

And DraftKings Inc (Symbol: DKNG) options are showing a volume of 70,624 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.2% of DKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 23,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of DKNG. Below is a chart showing DKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

