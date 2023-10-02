Notable Monday Option Activity: EXPI, X, DKNG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in eXp World Holdings Inc (Symbol: EXPI), where a total of 15,656 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 170.4% of EXPI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 918,700 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 10,091 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of EXPI. Below is a chart showing EXPI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
United States Steel Corp. (Symbol: X) options are showing a volume of 46,396 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78.4% of X's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $33 strike call option expiring October 06, 2023, with 6,621 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 662,100 underlying shares of X. Below is a chart showing X's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33 strike highlighted in orange:
And DraftKings Inc (Symbol: DKNG) options are showing a volume of 70,624 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.2% of DKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 23,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of DKNG. Below is a chart showing DKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for EXPI options, X options, or DKNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Consumer Stocks Hedge Funds Are Selling
BWB Videos
Institutional Holders of GEMP
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.