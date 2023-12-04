Notable Monday Option Activity: ENPH, ALK, BBWI

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH), where a total of 82,092 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 179.3% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 14,210 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (Symbol: ALK) options are showing a volume of 36,317 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 171.3% of ALK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 11,253 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of ALK. Below is a chart showing ALK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Bath & Body Works Inc (Symbol: BBWI) saw options trading volume of 43,126 contracts, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares or approximately 112.9% of BBWI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 30,730 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of BBWI. Below is a chart showing BBWI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:

