Notable Monday Option Activity: ENFN, LVS, GE

Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS) options are showing a volume of 19,911 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.9% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $53 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 7,601 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 760,100 underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $53 strike highlighted in orange:
And General Electric Co (Symbol: GE) options are showing a volume of 32,215 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.6% of GE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 4,742 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 474,200 underlying shares of GE. Below is a chart showing GE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:
