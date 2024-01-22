Notable Monday Option Activity: DVN, FICO, RCL

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN), where a total of 42,839 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.5% of DVN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring February 02, 2024, with 5,677 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 567,700 underlying shares of DVN. Below is a chart showing DVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Fair Isaac Corp (Symbol: FICO) options are showing a volume of 621 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 62,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.8% of FICO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 132,635 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1220 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 215 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 21,500 underlying shares of FICO. Below is a chart showing FICO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1220 strike highlighted in orange:

And Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) options are showing a volume of 9,663 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 966,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.4% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 1,620 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 162,000 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DVN options, FICO options, or RCL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.