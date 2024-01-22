Notable Monday Option Activity: DVN, FICO, RCL

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN), where a total of 42,839 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.5% of DVN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring February 02, 2024, with 5,677 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 567,700 underlying shares of DVN. Below is a chart showing DVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
Fair Isaac Corp (Symbol: FICO) options are showing a volume of 621 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 62,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.8% of FICO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 132,635 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1220 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 215 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 21,500 underlying shares of FICO. Below is a chart showing FICO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1220 strike highlighted in orange:
And Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) options are showing a volume of 9,663 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 966,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.4% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 1,620 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 162,000 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DVN options, FICO options, or RCL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Office Supplies Dividend Stocks
JSD market cap history
Institutional Holders of MDVN
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.