Notable Monday Option Activity: DPZ, WMT, MU

Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) options are showing a volume of 196,715 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 19.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 234% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring March 01, 2024, with 42,633 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
And Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) options are showing a volume of 245,261 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 24.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 191.1% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $92 strike call option expiring March 01, 2024, with 22,992 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $92 strike highlighted in orange:
