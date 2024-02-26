News & Insights

Notable Monday Option Activity: DPZ, WMT, MU

February 26, 2024 — 01:50 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ), where a total volume of 17,965 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 355.3% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 505,605 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $470 strike call option expiring March 01, 2024, with 865 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 86,500 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $470 strike highlighted in orange:

Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) options are showing a volume of 196,715 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 19.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 234% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring March 01, 2024, with 42,633 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) options are showing a volume of 245,261 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 24.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 191.1% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $92 strike call option expiring March 01, 2024, with 22,992 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $92 strike highlighted in orange:

