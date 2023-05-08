Notable Monday Option Activity: DOCU, COIN, PLTR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU), where a total of 25,011 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 81.5% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 5,370 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 537,000 underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN) options are showing a volume of 126,490 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.2% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 6,921 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 692,100 underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
And Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) options are showing a volume of 213,265 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 21.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79.7% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring May 12, 2023, with 18,649 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DOCU options, COIN options, or PLTR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: THCH market cap history
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding GSRA
RLYB Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.