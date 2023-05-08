News & Insights

Markets
DOCU

Notable Monday Option Activity: DOCU, COIN, PLTR

May 08, 2023 — 03:22 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU), where a total of 25,011 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 81.5% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 5,370 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 537,000 underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN) options are showing a volume of 126,490 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.2% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 6,921 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 692,100 underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) options are showing a volume of 213,265 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 21.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79.7% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring May 12, 2023, with 18,649 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for DOCU options, COIN options, or PLTR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 THCH market cap history
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding GSRA
 RLYB Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DOCU
COIN
PLTR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.