Notable Monday Option Activity: DOCU, COIN, PLTR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU), where a total of 25,011 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 81.5% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 5,370 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 537,000 underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN) options are showing a volume of 126,490 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.2% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 6,921 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 692,100 underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) options are showing a volume of 213,265 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 21.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79.7% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring May 12, 2023, with 18,649 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

