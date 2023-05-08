Notable Monday Option Activity: DKNG, ODFL, AI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in DraftKings Inc (Symbol: DKNG), where a total of 54,122 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.4% of DKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 13.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25.50 strike call option expiring May 12, 2023, with 6,742 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 674,200 underlying shares of DKNG. Below is a chart showing DKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (Symbol: ODFL) options are showing a volume of 3,176 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 317,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.2% of ODFL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 771,640 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 1,501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,100 underlying shares of ODFL. Below is a chart showing ODFL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:
And C3.ai Inc (Symbol: AI) saw options trading volume of 53,826 contracts, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares or approximately 40.7% of AI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 8,777 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 877,700 underlying shares of AI. Below is a chart showing AI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
