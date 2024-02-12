Notable Monday Option Activity: DKNG, ALB, LMND

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in DraftKings Inc (Symbol: DKNG), where a total volume of 83,261 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 8.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 64.1% of DKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 8,137 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 813,700 underlying shares of DKNG. Below is a chart showing DKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) saw options trading volume of 17,717 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 63.6% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring March 22, 2024, with 2,501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,100 underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lemonade Inc (Symbol: LMND) saw options trading volume of 8,053 contracts, representing approximately 805,300 underlying shares or approximately 62.3% of LMND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 1,928 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 192,800 underlying shares of LMND. Below is a chart showing LMND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

