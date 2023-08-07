Notable Monday Option Activity: DIS, CPRI, SWKS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS), where a total volume of 109,093 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 10.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 65.3% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring August 11, 2023, with 4,756 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 475,600 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Capri Holdings Ltd (Symbol: CPRI) saw options trading volume of 12,789 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 64.3% of CPRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 7,253 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 725,300 underlying shares of CPRI. Below is a chart showing CPRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Skyworks Solutions Inc (Symbol: SWKS) options are showing a volume of 9,916 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 991,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.9% of SWKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring August 11, 2023, with 871 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 87,100 underlying shares of SWKS. Below is a chart showing SWKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

