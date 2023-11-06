Notable Monday Option Activity: DHI, MS, OXY

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Horton Inc (Symbol: DHI), where a total of 11,636 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.7% of DHI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 1,548 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 154,800 underlying shares of DHI. Below is a chart showing DHI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS) saw options trading volume of 49,988 contracts, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares or approximately 43.6% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 5,752 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 575,200 underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

And Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) saw options trading volume of 38,767 contracts, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares or approximately 41.9% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $57 strike put option expiring December 08, 2023, with 4,707 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 470,700 underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DHI options, MS options, or OXY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.