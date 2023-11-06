Notable Monday Option Activity: DHI, MS, OXY

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Horton Inc (Symbol: DHI), where a total of 11,636 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.7% of DHI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 1,548 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 154,800 underlying shares of DHI. Below is a chart showing DHI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS) saw options trading volume of 49,988 contracts, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares or approximately 43.6% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 5,752 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 575,200 underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
And Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) saw options trading volume of 38,767 contracts, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares or approximately 41.9% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $57 strike put option expiring December 08, 2023, with 4,707 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 470,700 underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DHI options, MS options, or OXY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Cheap Healthcare Stocks
JHS Average Annual Return
DEEF Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.