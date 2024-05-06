Notable Monday Option Activity: DG, MU, ULTA

Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) options are showing a volume of 123,756 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.4% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring May 10, 2024, with 11,267 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
And Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) options are showing a volume of 3,971 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 397,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.1% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 761,600 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $410 strike call option expiring May 10, 2024, with 293 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 29,300 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $410 strike highlighted in orange:
