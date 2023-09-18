Notable Monday Option Activity: DE, COP, VFC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE), where a total of 6,934 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 693,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.7% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $420 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 363 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 36,300 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:

ConocoPhillips (Symbol: COP) saw options trading volume of 18,894 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 42.5% of COP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,861 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 186,100 underlying shares of COP. Below is a chart showing COP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

And VF Corp. (Symbol: VFC) saw options trading volume of 28,511 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 42.2% of VFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 7,644 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 764,400 underlying shares of VFC. Below is a chart showing VFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

