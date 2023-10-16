Notable Monday Option Activity: DAL, JNJ, DPZ

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL), where a total volume of 43,226 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.5% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 8,692 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 869,200 underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) saw options trading volume of 24,553 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 41.1% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,570 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 157,000 underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ) options are showing a volume of 2,802 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 280,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.6% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 690,585 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $325 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 514 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,400 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $325 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DAL options, JNJ options, or DPZ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.