Notable Monday Option Activity: CRWD, SBUX, WSM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD), where a total of 25,891 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 77.6% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $287.50 strike put option expiring February 02, 2024, with 1,512 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,200 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $287.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) options are showing a volume of 57,271 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 4,147 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 414,700 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Williams Sonoma Inc (Symbol: WSM) options are showing a volume of 4,699 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 469,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.9% of WSM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 653,915 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring February 02, 2024, with 948 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 94,800 underlying shares of WSM. Below is a chart showing WSM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CRWD options, SBUX options, or WSM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.