Notable Monday Option Activity: CRWD, CAL, RH

October 02, 2023 — 03:23 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD), where a total volume of 20,865 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 69.3% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $162.50 strike put option expiring October 06, 2023, with 1,220 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 122,000 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $162.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Caleres Inc (Symbol: CAL) options are showing a volume of 3,154 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 315,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62% of CAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 508,700 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,583 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 158,300 underlying shares of CAL. Below is a chart showing CAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And RH (Symbol: RH) options are showing a volume of 7,120 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 712,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring October 06, 2023, with 1,416 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 141,600 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CRWD options, CAL options, or RH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

