Notable Monday Option Activity: CROX, COHR, ETD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Crocs Inc (Symbol: CROX), where a total volume of 14,962 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 66.6% of CROX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $98 strike put option expiring August 25, 2023, with 2,381 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 238,100 underlying shares of CROX. Below is a chart showing CROX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $98 strike highlighted in orange:
Coherent Corp (Symbol: COHR) options are showing a volume of 14,537 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.1% of COHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 2,701 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 270,100 underlying shares of COHR. Below is a chart showing COHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
And Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (Symbol: ETD) options are showing a volume of 1,166 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 116,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.3% of ETD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 214,770 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $24.50 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 560 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 56,000 underlying shares of ETD. Below is a chart showing ETD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24.50 strike highlighted in orange:
