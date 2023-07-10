Notable Monday Option Activity: CRM, UPST, GES

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM), where a total volume of 37,785 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.1% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 5,660 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 566,000 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:
Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST) options are showing a volume of 50,919 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.6% of UPST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring July 14, 2023, with 3,212 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 321,200 underlying shares of UPST. Below is a chart showing UPST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
And GUESS ?, Inc. (Symbol: GES) saw options trading volume of 5,020 contracts, representing approximately 502,000 underlying shares or approximately 48.6% of GES's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 2,300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 230,000 underlying shares of GES. Below is a chart showing GES's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CRM options, UPST options, or GES options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
