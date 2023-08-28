News & Insights

Markets
CMG

Notable Monday Option Activity: CMG, META, COST

August 28, 2023 — 03:27 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG), where a total of 3,937 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 393,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 158.4% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 248,565 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1800 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 206 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 20,600 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1800 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) options are showing a volume of 255,478 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 25.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 134.4% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring September 01, 2023, with 13,830 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) options are showing a volume of 18,693 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 133.5% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $540 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 1,162 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 116,200 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $540 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CMG options, META options, or COST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 The Ten Best ETF Performers
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding HDB
 TUES Price Target

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CMG
META
COST

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.