Notable Monday Option Activity: CMG, META, COST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG), where a total of 3,937 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 393,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 158.4% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 248,565 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1800 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 206 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 20,600 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1800 strike highlighted in orange:

Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) options are showing a volume of 255,478 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 25.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 134.4% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring September 01, 2023, with 13,830 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

And Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) options are showing a volume of 18,693 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 133.5% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $540 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 1,162 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 116,200 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $540 strike highlighted in orange:

