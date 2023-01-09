Notable Monday Option Activity: CMG, BKNG, NFLX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG), where a total volume of 5,661 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 566,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 225% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 251,610 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1260 strike put option expiring January 27, 2023, with 202 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 20,200 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1260 strike highlighted in orange:
Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) saw options trading volume of 5,332 contracts, representing approximately 533,200 underlying shares or approximately 169.7% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 314,165 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2025 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 202 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 20,200 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2025 strike highlighted in orange:
And Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) options are showing a volume of 128,284 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 146% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring January 13, 2023, with 7,165 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 716,500 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:
