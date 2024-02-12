Notable Monday Option Activity: CCK, SNX, BIIB

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Crown Holdings Inc (Symbol: CCK), where a total of 8,572 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 857,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 61.9% of CCK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $82.50 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 4,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,000 underlying shares of CCK. Below is a chart showing CCK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $82.50 strike highlighted in orange:
TD SYNNEX Corp (Symbol: SNX) options are showing a volume of 6,074 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 607,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.2% of SNX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 1,832 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 183,200 underlying shares of SNX. Below is a chart showing SNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
And Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB) saw options trading volume of 5,437 contracts, representing approximately 543,700 underlying shares or approximately 58.8% of BIIB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 924,940 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 1,303 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 130,300 underlying shares of BIIB. Below is a chart showing BIIB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:
