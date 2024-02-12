Notable Monday Option Activity: CBAY, TTD, OSW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: CBAY), where a total volume of 10,365 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 86.2% of CBAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 2,340 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 234,000 underlying shares of CBAY. Below is a chart showing CBAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD) saw options trading volume of 39,567 contracts, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares or approximately 82.6% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 2,225 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 222,500 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
And OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd (Symbol: OSW) options are showing a volume of 3,342 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 334,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.3% of OSW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 411,235 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 3,094 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 309,400 underlying shares of OSW. Below is a chart showing OSW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CBAY options, TTD options, or OSW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: IACC market cap history
Funds Holding BAOB
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding PPLN
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.