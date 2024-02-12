News & Insights

CBAY

Notable Monday Option Activity: CBAY, TTD, OSW

February 12, 2024

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: CBAY), where a total volume of 10,365 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 86.2% of CBAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 2,340 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 234,000 underlying shares of CBAY. Below is a chart showing CBAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD) saw options trading volume of 39,567 contracts, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares or approximately 82.6% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 2,225 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 222,500 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd (Symbol: OSW) options are showing a volume of 3,342 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 334,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.3% of OSW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 411,235 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 3,094 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 309,400 underlying shares of OSW. Below is a chart showing OSW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

