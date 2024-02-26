News & Insights

Notable Monday Option Activity: CAVA, SPLK, VST

February 26, 2024 — 03:20 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CAVA Group Inc (Symbol: CAVA), where a total of 9,255 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 925,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.7% of CAVA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 1,614 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 161,400 underlying shares of CAVA. Below is a chart showing CAVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Splunk Inc (Symbol: SPLK) saw options trading volume of 9,031 contracts, representing approximately 903,100 underlying shares or approximately 52% of SPLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 3,752 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 375,200 underlying shares of SPLK. Below is a chart showing SPLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

And Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) options are showing a volume of 20,392 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.9% of VST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 7,214 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 721,400 underlying shares of VST. Below is a chart showing VST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CAVA options, SPLK options, or VST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

