Notable Monday Option Activity: CAVA, SPLK, VST

Splunk Inc (Symbol: SPLK) saw options trading volume of 9,031 contracts, representing approximately 903,100 underlying shares or approximately 52% of SPLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 3,752 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 375,200 underlying shares of SPLK. Below is a chart showing SPLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
And Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) options are showing a volume of 20,392 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.9% of VST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 7,214 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 721,400 underlying shares of VST. Below is a chart showing VST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CAVA options, SPLK options, or VST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
