News & Insights

Markets
CAVA

Notable Monday Option Activity: CAVA, MARA, SNOW

December 18, 2023 — 03:36 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CAVA Group Inc (Symbol: CAVA), where a total volume of 16,667 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60.3% of CAVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42 strike call option expiring December 22, 2023, with 1,280 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 128,000 underlying shares of CAVA. Below is a chart showing CAVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA) saw options trading volume of 308,403 contracts, representing approximately 30.8 million underlying shares or approximately 59.8% of MARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 51.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring December 22, 2023, with 18,825 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of MARA. Below is a chart showing MARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) saw options trading volume of 35,284 contracts, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares or approximately 57.3% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $205 strike call option expiring December 22, 2023, with 7,876 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 787,600 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $205 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CAVA options, MARA options, or SNOW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Stocks with Recent Secondaries That Hedge Funds Are Buying
 FRBK Stock Predictions
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding JMAC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CAVA
MARA
SNOW

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.