Notable Monday Option Activity: CAVA, MARA, SNOW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CAVA Group Inc (Symbol: CAVA), where a total volume of 16,667 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60.3% of CAVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42 strike call option expiring December 22, 2023, with 1,280 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 128,000 underlying shares of CAVA. Below is a chart showing CAVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42 strike highlighted in orange:
Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA) saw options trading volume of 308,403 contracts, representing approximately 30.8 million underlying shares or approximately 59.8% of MARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 51.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring December 22, 2023, with 18,825 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of MARA. Below is a chart showing MARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
And Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) saw options trading volume of 35,284 contracts, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares or approximately 57.3% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $205 strike call option expiring December 22, 2023, with 7,876 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 787,600 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $205 strike highlighted in orange:
