Notable Monday Option Activity: BX, WAT, CTLT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX), where a total volume of 15,196 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.5% of BX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 869 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 86,900 underlying shares of BX. Below is a chart showing BX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Waters Corp. (Symbol: WAT) saw options trading volume of 1,597 contracts, representing approximately 159,700 underlying shares or approximately 41.2% of WAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 387,580 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $310 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 402 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,200 underlying shares of WAT. Below is a chart showing WAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

And Catalent Inc (Symbol: CTLT) saw options trading volume of 7,794 contracts, representing approximately 779,400 underlying shares or approximately 41.2% of CTLT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 3,680 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 368,000 underlying shares of CTLT. Below is a chart showing CTLT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

