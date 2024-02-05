Notable Monday Option Activity: BX, WAT, CTLT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX), where a total volume of 15,196 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.5% of BX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 869 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 86,900 underlying shares of BX. Below is a chart showing BX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
Waters Corp. (Symbol: WAT) saw options trading volume of 1,597 contracts, representing approximately 159,700 underlying shares or approximately 41.2% of WAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 387,580 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $310 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 402 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,200 underlying shares of WAT. Below is a chart showing WAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:
And Catalent Inc (Symbol: CTLT) saw options trading volume of 7,794 contracts, representing approximately 779,400 underlying shares or approximately 41.2% of CTLT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 3,680 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 368,000 underlying shares of CTLT. Below is a chart showing CTLT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BX options, WAT options, or CTLT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Financial Dividend Stock List
HEWG shares outstanding history
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding PROV
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.