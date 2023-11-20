Notable Monday Option Activity: BMY, KRTX, HUN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (Symbol: BMY), where a total of 64,560 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.8% of BMY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 14.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 9,492 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 949,200 underlying shares of BMY. Below is a chart showing BMY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Karuna Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: KRTX) options are showing a volume of 946 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 94,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.4% of KRTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 218,040 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 224 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 22,400 underlying shares of KRTX. Below is a chart showing KRTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:
And Huntsman Corp (Symbol: HUN) saw options trading volume of 9,749 contracts, representing approximately 974,900 underlying shares or approximately 42.9% of HUN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $23 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 8,556 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 855,600 underlying shares of HUN. Below is a chart showing HUN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BMY options, KRTX options, or HUN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
