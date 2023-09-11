Notable Monday Option Activity: BMI, SKYW, CVS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Badger Meter Inc (Symbol: BMI), where a total of 787 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 78,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 62% of BMI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 126,835 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 684 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 68,400 underlying shares of BMI. Below is a chart showing BMI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

SkyWest Inc. (Symbol: SKYW) options are showing a volume of 2,437 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 243,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.2% of SKYW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 398,210 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,480 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 148,000 underlying shares of SKYW. Below is a chart showing SKYW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS) options are showing a volume of 51,243 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.1% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $67.50 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 8,408 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 840,800 underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67.50 strike highlighted in orange:

