Notable Monday Option Activity: BMI, SKYW, CVS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Badger Meter Inc (Symbol: BMI), where a total of 787 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 78,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 62% of BMI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 126,835 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 684 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 68,400 underlying shares of BMI. Below is a chart showing BMI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:
SkyWest Inc. (Symbol: SKYW) options are showing a volume of 2,437 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 243,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.2% of SKYW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 398,210 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,480 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 148,000 underlying shares of SKYW. Below is a chart showing SKYW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
And CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS) options are showing a volume of 51,243 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.1% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $67.50 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 8,408 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 840,800 underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BMI options, SKYW options, or CVS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Best High Yield Stocks
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ETCG
Academy Sports Earnings History
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.