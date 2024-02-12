Notable Monday Option Activity: BLK, SPWR, TDC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK), where a total of 3,707 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 370,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.9% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 675,370 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $830 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 655 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 65,500 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $830 strike highlighted in orange:

SunPower Corp (Symbol: SPWR) saw options trading volume of 45,782 contracts, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares or approximately 54.8% of SPWR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $4.50 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 9,666 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 966,600 underlying shares of SPWR. Below is a chart showing SPWR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Teradata Corp (Symbol: TDC) options are showing a volume of 3,944 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 394,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.1% of TDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 728,485 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 691 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 69,100 underlying shares of TDC. Below is a chart showing TDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BLK options, SPWR options, or TDC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

