Notable Monday Option Activity: BKNG, MAR, CMG

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG), where a total of 13,649 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 477% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 286,155 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2600 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 1,404 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 140,400 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2600 strike highlighted in orange:
Marriott International, Inc. (Symbol: MAR) options are showing a volume of 38,556 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 228.8% of MAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 8,431 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 843,100 underlying shares of MAR. Below is a chart showing MAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:
And Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) options are showing a volume of 6,132 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 613,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 205.7% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 298,170 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2120 strike call option expiring November 10, 2023, with 390 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 39,000 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2120 strike highlighted in orange:
