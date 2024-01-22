Notable Monday Option Activity: BKNG, CMG, NVDA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG), where a total volume of 6,950 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 695,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 315.6% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 220,240 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2210 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,000 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2210 strike highlighted in orange:
Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) options are showing a volume of 4,133 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 413,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 232.9% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 177,495 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2590 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 151 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 15,100 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2590 strike highlighted in orange:
And NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) options are showing a volume of 896,167 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 89.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 214% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 41.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $600 strike call option expiring January 26, 2024, with 68,583 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.9 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BKNG options, CMG options, or NVDA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
