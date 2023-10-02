Notable Monday Option Activity: BG, KDP, APA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Bunge Ltd. (Symbol: BG), where a total of 4,706 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 470,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.8% of BG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 2,906 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 290,600 underlying shares of BG. Below is a chart showing BG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (Symbol: KDP) options are showing a volume of 37,739 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.6% of KDP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $28 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 33,869 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares of KDP. Below is a chart showing KDP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:
And APA Corp (Symbol: APA) options are showing a volume of 17,454 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.5% of APA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $34 strike put option expiring November 10, 2023, with 5,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,000 underlying shares of APA. Below is a chart showing APA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BG options, KDP options, or APA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: BDCs Hedge Funds Are Selling
Funds Holding WAVD
ETFs Holding LOCK
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.