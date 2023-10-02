Notable Monday Option Activity: BG, KDP, APA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Bunge Ltd. (Symbol: BG), where a total of 4,706 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 470,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.8% of BG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 2,906 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 290,600 underlying shares of BG. Below is a chart showing BG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (Symbol: KDP) options are showing a volume of 37,739 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.6% of KDP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $28 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 33,869 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares of KDP. Below is a chart showing KDP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

And APA Corp (Symbol: APA) options are showing a volume of 17,454 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.5% of APA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $34 strike put option expiring November 10, 2023, with 5,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,000 underlying shares of APA. Below is a chart showing APA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34 strike highlighted in orange:

