Notable Monday Option Activity: BAX, AXP, MO

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Baxter International Inc (Symbol: BAX), where a total of 131,379 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 13.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 238.6% of BAX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 69,057 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.9 million underlying shares of BAX. Below is a chart showing BAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:
American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) saw options trading volume of 19,423 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 59.1% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 2,245 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 224,500 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
And Altria Group Inc (Symbol: MO) options are showing a volume of 44,126 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.1% of MO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 12,125 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of MO. Below is a chart showing MO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
