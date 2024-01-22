Notable Monday Option Activity: BA, ULTA, ABNB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA), where a total volume of 112,418 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 11.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 93.1% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring January 26, 2024, with 11,117 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:
Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) saw options trading volume of 4,413 contracts, representing approximately 441,300 underlying shares or approximately 87.5% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 504,280 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $480 strike call option expiring January 26, 2024, with 993 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 99,300 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $480 strike highlighted in orange:
And Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB) options are showing a volume of 31,378 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 83.7% of ABNB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $146 strike call option expiring January 26, 2024, with 4,990 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 499,000 underlying shares of ABNB. Below is a chart showing ABNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $146 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BA options, ULTA options, or ABNB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Cheap Smallcap Stocks
Institutional Holders of SKYS
REX Split History
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.