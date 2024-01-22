Notable Monday Option Activity: BA, ULTA, ABNB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA), where a total volume of 112,418 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 11.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 93.1% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring January 26, 2024, with 11,117 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) saw options trading volume of 4,413 contracts, representing approximately 441,300 underlying shares or approximately 87.5% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 504,280 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $480 strike call option expiring January 26, 2024, with 993 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 99,300 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $480 strike highlighted in orange:

And Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB) options are showing a volume of 31,378 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 83.7% of ABNB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $146 strike call option expiring January 26, 2024, with 4,990 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 499,000 underlying shares of ABNB. Below is a chart showing ABNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $146 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BA options, ULTA options, or ABNB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

