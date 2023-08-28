Notable Monday Option Activity: BA, NVDA, NFLX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA), where a total volume of 80,149 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 8.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 178.6% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring September 01, 2023, with 13,279 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) saw options trading volume of 971,261 contracts, representing approximately 97.1 million underlying shares or approximately 172.9% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 56.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring September 01, 2023, with 43,487 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

And Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) saw options trading volume of 80,074 contracts, representing approximately 8.0 million underlying shares or approximately 161.7% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike put option expiring September 01, 2023, with 3,716 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 371,600 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BA options, NVDA options, or NFLX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.