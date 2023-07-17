Notable Monday Option Activity: AZO, RUN, URI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO), where a total of 937 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 93,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.9% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 195,485 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2300 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 95 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 9,500 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2300 strike highlighted in orange:

Sunrun Inc (Symbol: RUN) options are showing a volume of 37,540 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.9% of RUN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 9,008 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 900,800 underlying shares of RUN. Below is a chart showing RUN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI) saw options trading volume of 3,695 contracts, representing approximately 369,500 underlying shares or approximately 43.9% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 841,445 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $580 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 488 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 48,800 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $580 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AZO options, RUN options, or URI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.