Notable Monday Option Activity: AZO, RTX, PYPL

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO), where a total of 793 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 79,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 65.8% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 120,490 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2265 strike put option expiring January 27, 2023, with 50 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5,000 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2265 strike highlighted in orange:
Raytheon Technologies Corp (Symbol: RTX) saw options trading volume of 26,091 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 59.8% of RTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 4,068 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 406,800 underlying shares of RTX. Below is a chart showing RTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
And PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) saw options trading volume of 71,423 contracts, representing approximately 7.1 million underlying shares or approximately 56.1% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $72.50 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 5,780 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 578,000 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72.50 strike highlighted in orange:
