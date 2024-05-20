Notable Monday Option Activity: AZO, GOOG, CCL

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) options are showing a volume of 115,611 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.3% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring May 24, 2024, with 15,312 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
And Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL) saw options trading volume of 127,999 contracts, representing approximately 12.8 million underlying shares or approximately 51.2% of CCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 11,673 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of CCL. Below is a chart showing CCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AZO options, GOOG options, or CCL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
