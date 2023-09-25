Notable Monday Option Activity: AZO, CELH, CTAS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO), where a total of 656 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 65,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.5% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 144,045 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2310 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 80 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 8,000 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2310 strike highlighted in orange:
Celsius Holdings Inc (Symbol: CELH) saw options trading volume of 5,505 contracts, representing approximately 550,500 underlying shares or approximately 45.2% of CELH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of CELH. Below is a chart showing CELH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:
And Cintas Corporation (Symbol: CTAS) options are showing a volume of 1,531 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 153,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45% of CTAS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 340,085 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $490 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 265 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 26,500 underlying shares of CTAS. Below is a chart showing CTAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $490 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AZO options, CELH options, or CTAS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
