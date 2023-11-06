Notable Monday Option Activity: AYX, SAVE, NSSC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Alteryx Inc (Symbol: AYX), where a total of 19,883 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 107.1% of AYX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 7,203 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 720,300 underlying shares of AYX. Below is a chart showing AYX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
Spirit Airlines Inc (Symbol: SAVE) options are showing a volume of 35,752 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 99.8% of SAVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 10,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of SAVE. Below is a chart showing SAVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:
And NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: NSSC) options are showing a volume of 3,071 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 307,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 96.5% of NSSC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 318,370 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 1,169 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 116,900 underlying shares of NSSC. Below is a chart showing NSSC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
