Notable Monday Option Activity: AXP, KRYS, SNOW

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP), where a total of 34,650 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 103.2% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $205 strike call option expiring February 02, 2024, with 2,853 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 285,300 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $205 strike highlighted in orange:
Krystal Biotech Inc (Symbol: KRYS) options are showing a volume of 2,461 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 246,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 95.4% of KRYS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 258,020 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,000 underlying shares of KRYS. Below is a chart showing KRYS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
And Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) options are showing a volume of 44,353 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 90.2% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $215 strike call option expiring February 02, 2024, with 7,747 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 774,700 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AXP options, KRYS options, or SNOW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: TRIN Videos
Funds Holding WTER
NPT Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.