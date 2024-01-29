News & Insights

Notable Monday Option Activity: AXP, KRYS, SNOW

January 29, 2024 — 03:19 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP), where a total of 34,650 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 103.2% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $205 strike call option expiring February 02, 2024, with 2,853 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 285,300 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $205 strike highlighted in orange:

Krystal Biotech Inc (Symbol: KRYS) options are showing a volume of 2,461 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 246,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 95.4% of KRYS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 258,020 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,000 underlying shares of KRYS. Below is a chart showing KRYS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) options are showing a volume of 44,353 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 90.2% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $215 strike call option expiring February 02, 2024, with 7,747 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 774,700 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:

