Notable Monday Option Activity: ATVI, ETSY, MRO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (Symbol: ATVI), where a total volume of 140,058 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 14.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 252.2% of ATVI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 21,077 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of ATVI. Below is a chart showing ATVI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) options are showing a volume of 23,048 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.9% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 8,274 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 827,400 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO) saw options trading volume of 46,570 contracts, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares or approximately 50.5% of MRO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 8,639 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 863,900 underlying shares of MRO. Below is a chart showing MRO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ATVI options, ETSY options, or MRO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.