Notable Monday Option Activity: ATSG, LEN, LITE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (Symbol: ATSG), where a total of 2,556 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 255,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.8% of ATSG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 597,330 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 1,841 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 184,100 underlying shares of ATSG. Below is a chart showing ATSG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
Lennar Corp (Symbol: LEN) options are showing a volume of 8,036 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 803,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.6% of LEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,000 underlying shares of LEN. Below is a chart showing LEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
And Lumentum Holdings Inc (Symbol: LITE) saw options trading volume of 3,706 contracts, representing approximately 370,600 underlying shares or approximately 42.5% of LITE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 871,835 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of LITE. Below is a chart showing LITE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ATSG options, LEN options, or LITE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
